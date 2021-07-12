Two days back, we covered a report (Mundo Deportivo) claiming that Liverpool moved in with an offer worth 40 million euros to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid, who opted to reject the offer.

The latest reports suggest that the if the Merseysiders add just 10 million euros to their initial bid, then a fee can be agreed with the Rojiblancos.

According to an update provided by Mundo Deportivo (press image provided below), Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the Spanish international. The German manager thinks that the midfielder is good enough to replace Wijnaldum at Anfield and he can help the Reds challenge for the title again.

In such a scenario, the Spanish outlet claim that Liverpool are willing to make an effort to sign the La Roja star and initially, they offered around 40 million euros, however, the bid was turned down.

MD state that as per information learned by them, negotiations have been underway and if the Reds make a bid worth 50 million euros (£42.7million) then it will be accepted and Saul can pack his back to leave for England provided he agrees personal terms with them.

The dilemma for the 6-time European Champions is that Barcelona have lately appeared on the scene as well. They want to improve the midfield and can send Griezmann back to Atletico for Saul. Manager Diego Simeone would like such a deal to have Suarez, Griezmann, Correa and Felix in his attack.

In the end, it is stated that the Spaniard is currently enjoying his vacation and it remains to be seen whether he will move to the Nou Camp in an exchange deal or join Liverpool for £42.7million.

Saul regularly started for Atletico in the last campaign but it was not one of his better seasons in the Spanish capital and he was not even selected in the national squad for the European Championships.

In your opinion, should Liverpool raise their offer and sign the versatile midfielder for £42.7million?