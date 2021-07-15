Liverpool have been linked with Italian international and Inter Milan midifelder, Nicolo Barella for quite some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Back in May, Leggo reported that the Reds have the Azzurri star, who is valued at 70 million euros (£59.8million), on their radar. After winning the European Championships, his asking price could be higher.

According to a recent story covered by La Repubblica, Liverpool are putting strong pressure and are readying a bid worth £59.8million to sign the 24-year from the Nerazzurri.

The famous Italian news source have claimed that German boss, Jurgen Klopp, wants to sign Barella to improve his midfield department. It is claimed that Inter CEO, Beppe Moratta, does not want to sell the star midfielder but could be forced to re-think if he receives an offer worth 70 million euros.

Internazionale deservedly won the Serie A title last season and Barella was a key member of the squad under the management of Antonio Conte. However, the former Chelsea boss left the club, who are in a difficult financial situation and need to raise funds through sales.

It must be remembered that the Italian giants have already sold Achraf Hakimi to French cub, Paris Saint-Germain, for a a fee that could rise to £60million (Sky Sports News).

Would Liverpool be able to sign Barella if they end up offering £59.8million? We shall see. The Merseysiders need a central midfielder to replace Dutch star Gini Wijnaldum and the Italian international, who was voted the Serie A midfielder of the Season last term, would be a top signing.

The 29-capped international directly contributed in 16 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri last season and he scored one goal and provided two assists for Italy in their Euro 2020 winning campaign. In your view, should Klopp move in to secure his signature?