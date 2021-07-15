Liverpool were linked with Kalidou Koulibaly last year but refused to meet Napoli’s huge demand of £86million to secure his signature (GdS).

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Naples based side are prepared to sell their superstar defender, they are in a difficult financial situation and would accept a bid worth £43million for him.

According to a story published by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona outfit need to sell to balance the books but they are not going to offload stars for cheap.

Kalidou Koulibaly has been a great servant at the club but this summer, even he is not indispensable. The Italian media outlet have stated that the Senegalese central defender earns a salary of over 6 million euros per year and there is a market for him in the Premier League.

CdS claim that Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, wants 50 million euros to sell the 30-year-old star but for now, the interested clubs are not prepared to go beyond 35-40 million euros.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, the Merseysiders will only offer 40 million euros to sign the former Metz player. It is reported that the Anfield club are very interested but they will not pay more than 40 million euros (£34.2million) to hire his services for next season.

In all fairness, Jurgen Klopp does not need to sign a central defender having already secured the signature of Ibrahima Konate this summer. Lately, reports have suggested that Ozan Kabak was offered to the Reds for a discounted price of just £8.5million (The Athletic) but the move was declined because the PL giants already have ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned.

We badly missed the likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez last season but the trio are now fit and the arrival of Konate has further strengthened the backline at Anfield.

Not to forget, in the absence of senior defenders last term, the likes of Rhys Williams and especially Nat Phillips stepped up big time to help us earn Champions League qualification. Therefore, if we have rejected the chance to lure Kabak for a price as low as £8.5million then it would be shocking to see us bid £34.2million for Koulibaly. What do you think?