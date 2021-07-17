Liverpool have mainly utilized No.9 Firmino in the False No. 9 role and last season, the Brazilian international was in the worst form of his career.

The Samba star featured in 48 games in all competitions for the Merseysiders and only managed to find the net on 9 occasions. In turn, the Reds suffered and Klopp must move to improve the strike-force this summer.

The Anfield club have been linked with numerous forwards and one of them is Dutch international Donyell Malen. Last month, German football expert, Max Bielefeld, reported that the 6-time European Champions are expected to make contact to lure the PSV Eindhoven player (Sky Germany).

More recently, reports suggest that the Premier League side are willing to agree personal terms to hire the services of the 22-year-old striker in the summer transfer window.

According to Anfield Central, German side, Borussia Dortmund, have offered a deal worth 100,000 euros a week (£86,000-a-week) to sign the Netherlands forward. In response, Liverpool are also prepared to agree a contract that will make the player earn £86,000-a-week.

As far as the asking price is concerned, the news source have mentioned that the Eredivisie giants are looking for a fee of 30 million euros (£26million) to sell their prized asset.

Malen was in top form for PSV in the last campaign. In all competitions, he featured in 48 games and directly contributed in no fewer than 37 goals (27 goals and 10 assists). The 13-capped international was a member of the squad that took part in the European Championships. The youngster started two games and managed to provide two assists in the competition. The 1988 champions were knocked out by Czech in the Round of 16.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp does not have a quality out and out striker and the position must be reinforced in the summer transfer window. Renowned journalist, James Pearce, has recently praised Malen and claimed that the Dutch forward would be a ‘quality’ backup to Firmino (The1892RedsPodcast).

In your view, should Liverpool spend £26million to sign Donyell Malen for next season?