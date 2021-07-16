Liverpool ready £40million bid to finally sign star who wants Anfield move – Report

Last summer, Liverpool were linked with numerous attacking players but in the end, they opted to sign Portuguese international, Diogo Jota, from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Senegalese international, Ismaila Sarr, was heavily linked with the Merseysiders as well. The Anfield club registered their interest in the African winger but Watford were demanding a straight cash bid of around £45million to sell their star (MEN via The Faithful).

News – From Italy – Liverpool will only offer £34.2million to sign African – Very interested

Liverpool opted to agree a deal worth £45million for Jota because the Molineux outfit allowed the Reds to make an initial payment of less than £4.5million in the first year (The Athletic). The Seleccao star spent a lot of time out injured but was in top form when fit.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the 6-time European Champions have rekindled their interest in Sarr and are prepared to make an offer to finally hire his services this summer,

According to a story covered by Graeme Bailey for 90min, Liverpool are ready to bid up to £40million to sign the 23-year-old winger, who wants to move to Anfield, in order to improve their offense for next season. It is stated that the Reds are looking to offload the likes of Origi and Shaqiri and raise funds for reinforcements.

The 34-capped African is mainly a right winger but he can effectively play on the left flank and even as a center forward if needed. In the 2019-20 campaign (his debut season in England), the former Rennes attacker directly contributed in 11 goals in the Premier League but could not help the Vicarage Road club survive relegation.

Not to forget, he put in a Man of the Match performance (scored 2 goals and provided an assist) that ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run and the 18 game winning run in the Premier League.

Last season in the Championship, Sarr scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 39 league appearances to help the Hornets get back into the top flight of English football.

The young attacker has the quality to cover for the likes of Salah and Mane but the dilemma is that like the Reds duo, he could also be heading to the AFCON in winter transfer window. So, the situation will not be ideal for Jurgen Klopp. In your opinion, should the Reds move in to sign Ismaila Sarr?