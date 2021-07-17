Liverpool still have not replaced Dutch international Georginio Wijnaldum, who opted to leave Anfield for free to join French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Lately, the Merseysiders have been linked with Saul Niguez, whose future is up in the air and he could end up leaving Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish international, who earns around £115,000-a-week (The People) has been linked with a move to Barcelona but the latest update coming from Spain indicates that the deal is not going to be easy.

According to a story covered by AS today (news image provided below), the exchange between Griezmann and Saul is a complicated operation because both the Rojiblancos and the Catalan giants are suffering financially. Therefore, it is stated that such an operation would require the approval of the La Liga.

In such a scenario, Saul’s agent, Joshua Barnett, has confirmed that nothing has been decided as yet and the midfielder has several options on the table.

The Spanish source have stated that the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in hiring the services of the 26-year-old as well and the Merseysiders are pressing the most to secure his signature.

AS claim that Jurgen Klopp’s team’ who are looking to replace Wijnaldum, are perhaps the most enthusiastic in pursuit of the La Roja star as they have already advanced and submitted an offer worth 40 million euros. It is stated that the Atletico star did not perform well last term, still, the bid made by the Anfield club is not enough for the reigning La Liga champions.

Last week, Mundo Deportivo reported that the Colchoneros would let their prized asset leave for a minimum fee of 50 million euros (£43million).

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.