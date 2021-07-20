Liverpool offer lucrative deal to sign £115,000-a-week player – Report

Another day, another story about Saul Niguez, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

According to a report covered by AS today, Barcelona want to strengthen their midfield department and they have targeted the likes of Renato Sanches and Saul.

As far as the Atletico Madrid midfielder is concerned, the Spanish news outlet have mentioned that the Catalan giants are looking for a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann to lure the La Roja star.

However, the dilemma is that both clubs are going through an economic crisis and the deal is not going to be easy. Furthermore, it is mentioned that the salary that Barcelona can offer will not be competitive, and therefore, he could end up elsewhere.

AS claim that Premier Leagues clubs have offered Saul lucrative deals that would make him earn much more than what Barca can put on the table. In this report, AS have not mentioned the names of the English sides but from their recent stories, we know that Liverpool have moved in.

On 17 July, AS reported that the Reds have already made an offer of 40 million euros to sign the La Furia Roja midfielder and on 18 July, they claimed that the player could end up moving to Anfield. Recently, Mundo Deportivo also talked about Liverpool’s 40 million euros bid and stated that Atletico are demanding 50 million euros to sell the player.

Saul still has a long-term contract with the Spanish champions (until 2026) and currently, he earns a salary of around 7 million euros per year, £115,000-a-week (The People).

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.