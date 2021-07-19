Liverpool in contact with rep to sign £34.5million star – Report

Liverpool are consistently linked with Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez and the Spanish international could end up moving to Anfield this summer.

According to a recent story covered by AS (press image provided below), Liverpool have been in contact with the representative of the Rojiblancos midfielder, who is attracted by the Premier League.

The renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that Saul’s proposed move to Barcelona could collapse and in such a scenario, the player could be heading to England with the Reds and Manchester United the most likely destinations.

AS claim that the 26-year-old star has been given the go-ahead to leave but the Wanda Metropolitano outfit are in no hurry whatsoever. They will only sell their prized if the price is right.

It is mentioned that the market value of the La Roja midfielder is around 40 million euros (£34.5million) and so far, no concrete movements have been made to hire his services from the Spanish champions in the transfer window.

This is a very different story compared to the one we covered by Mundo Deportivo two days back. MD reported that the Merseysiders have already submitted a bid worth 40 million euros to lure the 19-capped international.

Liverpool have already lost GIni Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain (on a bosman). No other star played more games under Klopp than the Dutch midfielder and he must be replaced this summer. On the other hand, The Atheltic have covered a story today and stated that captain Jordan Henderson’s future at Anfield is up in the air as well. If the former Sunderland player also ends up leaving then the Reds would need a major overhaul in the center of the park.

Saul is a versatile talent, who can play as a defensive midfielder, a creative central midfielder and also as an attacking midfielder if needed. He did not have a top season last term but class is permanent and the Spaniard is a proven quality player.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to unite Saul Niguez with compatriot Thiago Alcantara at Anfield?