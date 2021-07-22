Liverpool have to secure signing of £35million Seleccao star

With only a few weeks remaining in the start of the new Premier League campaign, Liverpool must act swiftly to strengthen the squad.

As far as the midfield is concerned, no star played more games for the Reds under the management of Jurgen Klopp than Wijnaldum and he must be replaced this summer.

News – Liverpool raise bid to sign £43m man as Klopp wants move secured – Report

Several top midfielders are linked with the Merseysiders and in our view, Liverpool have to secure the signing of Portuguese international Ruben Neves.

According to reports (talkSPORT), the Reds have been interested in the Seleccao star, who could be lure from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of £35million.

Like Wijnaldum, the former Porto midfielder can play in multiple positions, break play and hold the ball under pressure brilliantly as well. Moreover, Gini was ever-present for us and never injured. Similarly, Neves has only missed a few games in his professional career (Transfermarkt).

Unlike other targets like Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches, Neves has proved his worth in the Premier League by consistently performing for Wolves. Last season, he mainly played as a deep-lying playmaker for the Molineux outfit and directly contributed in 7 goals (5 goals and 2 assists).

It must be remembered that none of our key midfielders managed to score more than the ex Liga Nos star last term. Klopp needs his midfielders to step up and support in the attack and in such a scenario, a versatile player like the 22-capped international would be a top signing.

Neves can pass the ball accurately from distance and he has the ability to strike long-range goals as well. As per Alex Crook, Wolves are looking to raise funds and they are open to selling him.

The likes of Man United and Arsenal are interested in him as well, therefore, the Reds must move fast in order to secure his signature.

In your view, who should Klopp sign to strengthen his midfield department?