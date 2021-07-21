The transfer saga surrounding the future of Saul Niguez has dragged on for far too long. Will he end up moving to Liverpool this summer? We shall see.

If the latest update coming from Spain is anything to go by then Liverpool have raised their bid to hire the services of the Spanish international from Atletico Madrid.

Few days back, MD reported that the Merseysiders moved in with an offer of £34m to lure the 26-year-old star but the bid was rejected by the Rojiblancos, who are looking to get at least £43m from the sale.

Today, Sport (news image provided below) have covered a story stating that the Reds are intent on signing the La Roja midfielder in the transfer window. It is claimed that Klopp wants the move secured and he has moved in with a player plus cash offer to convince the Wanda Metropolitano outfit.

The news outlet have claimed that the Premier League side have proposed two options to the La Liga champions. The Colchoneros can either have Xherdan Shaqiri or captain Jordan Henderson.

The Swiss international joined the Reds in 2018. In his first season at the club, he proved to be a top super sub and played a key role in our Champions League-winning campaign. However, in the last two seasons, the former Stoke City winger has mostly warmed the bench.

In the recently concluded Euro 2020 tournament, The 29-year-old was brilliant for his country (as always) and Sport claim that 19-time English champions value him at around 15 million euros.

Like Shaqiri, Henderson’s current deal will also expire in 2023. The skipper has been one of the most influential players under Klopp but recent reports suggest that talks over a new deal have not progressed (The Athletic). Sport mention that the former Sunderland midfielder is a man that could fit in Diego Simeone’s system at Atletico.

