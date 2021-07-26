Liverpool have been linked with numerous top midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Franck Kessie.

According to reports going on in the media, the Mereysiders are prepared to secure a lucrative contract with the Ivory Coast international to hire his services.

As per a report covered by Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool are ready to agree a deal that will make the African star earn 6 million euros a season.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that AC Milan are struggling to agree a new deal with the 24-year-old, who will be out of contract in less than 12 months. In such a scenario, the Reds have moved in and offered terms worth £98,500-a-week to hire his services.

CdS claim that at the moment, Kessie is only earning a very low salary of 2.2 million euros a season with the Rossoneri. Therefore, the offer made by the Premier League side should tempt him a lot. It is further stated that Liverpool can agree a deal of even more than 6 million euros a year if the player decides to join them for free next year.

The former Atalanta man is a versatile talent, who can effectively play as a defensive midfielder and even as a creative midfielder.

Last season, he featured in 37 league appearances for the Serie A giants and helped them earn Champions League qualification by directly contributing in 19 goals (13 goals and 6 assists). In the absence of superstar striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Kessie, who has so far made 44 appearances for his country, was the designated penalty taker.

Jurgen Klopp needs a top midfielder to replace Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield. More importantly, the German manager should sign someone who can regularly score and create goals. Last season, the likes of Thiago and Wijnaldum failed to set up a single goal in the PL.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Franck Kessie this summer?