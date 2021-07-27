Can Liverpool really win the Premier League title next season?

After winning the Champions League title in 2019, Liverpool did not secure any major signings in the summer and eventually ended up winning the Premier League title in 2020. However, last season, due to consistent injury concerns, the Reds’ title defense was derailed quickly.

The Merseysiders signed Konate early on in this transfer window but since then, they have been inactive as far as the incomings are concerned. On the other hand, their rivals are strengthening their squads. The question is, can Liverpool win the Premier League title next season without signing any key player this summer?

Jurgen Klopp has done well with Firmino in the False No.9 role but the Brazilian international was in his worst form last season. He only managed to score 9 goals and missed chances on a regular basis. The Samba star might still be productive but we badly need a natural No.9 for next season.

At the moment, Klopp does not have any proven out and out striker in the squad. Last season, Werner was in the limelight but he joined Chelsea. This time, Patson Daka was heavily linked but Leicester City moved in to get his signing done.

Mane and Salah have scored the majority of our goals in the last few campaigns but we do not have any player in the back-up who is good enough to cover for the African duo when they are absent or misfiring.

It must be remembered that the Senegalese and the Egyptian are expected to leave for the African Cup of Nations in the winter and Liverpool must improve the quality and depth of their wide attacking positions if they are to have any chance of winning the Premier League title next term.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the Reds have to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who will be playing for PSG next season. Apart from the Dutch international, all our first-team midfielders suffered injuries last season.

It is also time to finally replace Philippe Coutinho by signing a natural No.10, who will be able to unlock the parked buses.

In all fairness, the owners might not have the funds to reinforce all the key positions but they must hand a decent transfer kitty for Klopp to strengthen the squad. In my view, without improving the team, we will not be able to win the PL title. What do you think?