Liverpool have top quality wingers in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who have been brilliant under Jurgen Klopp over the years.

The African duo will turn 30 next year and the German manager must think about the long term future of the club. Currently, there is no one good enough to cover for the star wingers and reports even suggest that Swiss international, Xherdan Shaqiri could leave for Serie A (Goal).

According to recent reports going on in the Italian media, the Reds are serious about signing Italian international, Federico Chiesa.

Last year, the Azzurri star moved to Juventus on loan from Fiorentina and had an impressive campaign with the Bianconeri, who are going to make his loan move permanent for 60 million euros. La Gazzetta Dello Sport claim that the 23-year-old is in high demand and Liverpool moved in with a bid of 100 million euros to sign him.

However, the Old Lady opted to reject the offer straightaway as they have no plans of selling their prized asset.

On the other hand, yesterday, Corriere dello Sport (press image provided below) reported that Klopp has tried to bring Chiesa to Anfield in the past and now, he is hell-bent on finally getting his signing done this summer.

The Italian news source have mentioned that the 31-capped international, who was a key member of the Italy squad that won the European Championships under Mancini, is not for sale. Whatever the amount, Juventus’ response will always be NO. It is stated that returning manager, Max Allegri, wants to build his attack around Chiesa and therefore, the suitors are advised to stop making moves to sign the playmaker.

The £82,000-a-week star (90min) can play on either flank and even as a center forward if needed. Last term, he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for Juve under Pirlo.

