Liverpool have heavily relied on Mane and Salah over the years as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned. The Reds do not have anyone good enough in the backup to cover for the African duo.

The Merseysiders have been linked with Spanish international and Wolverhampton Wanderers star, Adama Traore, for quite some time and once again, the speedy attacker is in the lime light.

According to The Daily Mirror (press image provided below), Liverpool are set to submit an offer worth £30million to try to finally hire the services of the attacker, who was part of the La Roja squad that reached the semi finals of the European Championships.

The famous British news source have mentioned that the Anfield club tried to lure Traore last year but back then, the Molineux outfit valued their prized asset at £60million. It is stated that the West Midlands club would not accept the suggestion that his valuation has dropped down to £30million.

The 25-year-old star’s current deal with Wolves will expire in the summer of 2023 and earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that Bruno Lage’s side now rate him at £50million.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the former Barcelona winger directly contributed in 13 goals in the Premier League and was MOTM both home and away against the then champions, Man City. He was also impressive versus Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp heavily praised him as well (Sky Sports).

However, last season, the Spaniard only managed to score 2 goals and provide 3 assists in the league under the management of Nuno Espirito Santo. Moreover, he only featured for 13 minutes for the national side at the Euro 2020. So, his price tag should not be very high this summer.

The Mirror claim that Traore would not like to warm the bench at Anfield and he would have suitors who can guarantee him the starting role he wants.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks and will keep you updated.