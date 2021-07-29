Liverpool need to improve the quality and depth of their attacking department. Jurgen Klopp opted to offload Coutinho in the winter transfer window of 2018 and since then, the German manager has not moved to directly replace the Brazilian international.

The Merseysiders need to sign a playmaker, who would be able to break the opponents that like to sit back and park the bus.

News – Liverpool set to bid to finally sign £50million star – Report

Manchester United legend and retired England international, Rio Ferdinand, has backed Liverpool to secure the signing of Jack Grealish to improve their attack. The 42-year-old told FIVE YouTube channel:

“Does he improve every team in the Premier League? Yes he does, end of argument. He improves every team. If I’m Liverpool, I’m going to get him. If I’m Man City, I’m taking him. Because he improves them. He improves Chelsea, 100%. Whoever’s got the money to pay for him, do it.”

“If Liverpool bought him it would be a bolt out of the blue. He improves them and then it’s like, ‘wow’. There aren’t many breathtaking footballers around any more who produce breathtaking moments and make you go, ‘wow, that was crazy’. Jack Grealish does that. He’s just a phenomenal player.”

The Aston Villa skipper was the leading goal-scorer and also the top assist provider under Dean Smith in the 2019-20 campaign. Without him, the Birmingham based side would have got relegated.

Last season, against Liverpool at Villa Park, the 25-year-old playmaker won the Man of the Match award for directly contributing in 5 goals (2 goals and 3 assists) in Villa’s 7-2 victory. In all competitions, the Three Lions star, who earns around £140,000 a week (The Athletic), scored 6 goals and provided 12 assists.

Have your say – Should the Reds move in to sign Jack Grealish?