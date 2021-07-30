Last month, it was confirmed that Gini Wijnaldum will leave Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain on a bosman. Since then, the Reds have wasted time and they still need to replace the Dutchman.

With only two weeks remaining before the start of the new Premier League campaign, the Merseysiders are linked with a number of top midfielders and one of them is Franck Kessie.

News – Liverpool backed to agree signing of £140,000 a week playmaker

Last weekend, Corriere dello Sport covered a story and stated that the Anfield club have offered a deal worth 6 million euros a season to hire the services of the Ivorian international from AC Milan. Moreover, they would be willing to offer even more if the player opts to expire his contract next year to join Liverpool for free.

The Italian outlet reported that the African midfielder currently earns a way low salary of 2.2 million euros a season i.e around £36,000-a-week and he wants a lucrative new deal in order to stay with the seven time European Champions.

Yesterday, CdS (press image provided below) published another report on the subject and stated that the Rossoneri have now offered 6 million euros a year to extend Kessie’s stay at the club. However, the former Cesena FC player’s agent, Atangana, is pushing to get a deal of at least 7 million euros a year for his client.

It is mentioned that Liverpool are prepared to agree a contract worth 7 million euros a year i.e. around £115,000-a-week and have promised his representative that they would satisfy all the demands of the player if he decides to move to Anfield on a bosman next summer.

In the last campaign, the 44-capped international directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions for the Serie A side, who will be taking part in the Europe’s elite competition next season.

For Jurgen Klopp, no midfielder managed to even directly contribute in 10 goals last season. So, the German manager needs to sign a creative midfielder before the deadline ends next month.

Have your say – Should Liverpool wait to sign Franck Kessie for free next summer?