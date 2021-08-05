Liverpool have been interested in signing Spanish international and Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio, for a very long time and once again, the playmaker is in the focus.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the La Roja star and last year, El Gol Digital reported that the Reds were looking to lure Asensio, who was rated at around 60 million euros at the time.

Back in March this year, the news source covered another story and reported that the 25-year-old could end up moving to the Anfield club for a fee of 40 million euros (£34million) in the summer transfer window.

More recently, El Gol Digital have reported that Liverpool are looking to finally sign the attacking midfielder but they are in a combat with north London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Moreover, reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid are interested in hiring his services as well.

It is stated that England would arguably a better destination for the £34million-rated star but his preference is to stay in Spain and therefore, the Rojiblancos should be considered favorites to secure his signature in the current transfer window.

The 26-capped international can play on either flank and also as a central attacking midfielder. He is a talented player with a rocket of a left foot but unfortunately, over the years, he has mainly warmed the bench at the Bernabeu under the management of Zidane.

In the first few years, the likes of Ronaldo and Bale were ahead of him in the pecking order and last season, Vinicius, Hazard and Rodrygo were preferred. In such a scenario, he only started 21 games in the La Liga.

At the moment, Asensio is at the Olympics with the national side and two days back, he scored the winning goal in the semi final clash vs Japan. Spain will collide against reigning champions Brazil in the final on Saturday.

Liverpool do need players to cover for Salah and Mane and they also lack a natural CAM. In such a situation, do you think Klopp should splash £34million to finally sign the Spaniard from Real Madrid?