Klopp wants signing secured, £25.5million will get it done – Report

Liverpool need to freshen up their squad this summer by bringing in quality players but so far, they have only managed to secure just one signing in the form of Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchamn was lured very early in the summer transfer window but since then, the Reds have mainly been interested in holding onto their current crop of stars.

As per the latest reports going on in the Spanish media, the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of Argentine international and Real Betis star, Guido Rodriguez. We covered a story on the subject (via La Razon) yesterday claiming that the Anfield club could end up hiring his services this summer.

Today, famous outlet, Sport (press image provided below), have reported that Klopp wants to secure the signing of the South American midfielder. The former Borussia Dortmund manager is looking to replace Gini Wijnaldum and he likes the profile of Guido Rodriguez.

The news source have further mentioned that the former River Plate star’s current deal with the El Glorioso will expire in 2024 and Liverpool will have to submit an offer of 30 million euros (£25.5million) so that Manuel Pellegrini will let one of his key players leave this summer.

The 10-capped international won the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores with River Plate, lifted the major domestic trophies with Mexican side CF America and won the Copa America last month with Argentina.

As mentioned in our previous post, the Reds already have a top class defensive midfielder in the form of Fabinho, who signed a new long term contract with the club yesterday.

On the other hand, captain Jordan Henderson has been brilliant in the play breaker’s role as well and even Thiago has proved to be effective in the No.6 position.

In your view, should Liverpool splash £25.5million to sign another holding midfield star in the form of Guido Rodriguez?