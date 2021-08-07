Liverpool have been interested in Saul Niguez in the summer transfer window and the latest story on the subject has been covered in Spain by Mundo Deportivo.

Yesterday, renowned journalist, James Pearce, answered the supporters’ questions and claimed that unless there is a change of heart from Liverpool, Saul will not be moving to Anfield. The Atletico star has been offered to a number of clubs but his wage demands are massive (The Athletic).

Today, Mundo Deportivo have claimed (press image provided below) that the 26-year-old central midfielder has made it clear to the Rojiblancos that he wants to leave. It is stated that the player will not push for his departure but his decision is final.

The Spanish news outlet have mentioned that Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in securing the signature of the La Roja star but the reigning La Liga champions will never allow one of their prized assets to leave for cheap this month.

MD report that Atletico have told Saul and the suitors that if a big offer arrives which is as per the worth/valuation of the player then it will be studied and accepted. So far, no offer has been received and the asking price is not mentioned by the source.

However, few days back, Sport reported that it would take a fee of at least 50 million euros (£42.3m) to hire the services of the 19-capped international from the Wanda Metropolitano club.

The experienced star still has more than four years left on his current deal with the Colchoneros and he earns around £6million per season. (The Sunday People).

MD claim that manager Diego Simeone is in no rush to sell him and even the midfielder has shown commitment and professionalism at all times.

At Anfield, Liverpool have the likes of Ox, Jones, Thiago, Fabinho, Milner, Keita and captain Henderson in the center of the park. Do you think they really need to replace Wijnaldum? Should they offer £42.3m to sign Saul Niguez?