Manchester United have already secured two major signings, Man City have lured Jack Grealish and Chelsea are going to re-sign Romelu Lukaku.

So, the rivals are reinforcing their first teams and Liverpool have only signed Ibrahima Konate, who was mainly on the treatment table last season and would likely be the third or fourth choice center half at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have not had a decent transfer window since the summer of 2018 and they need to splash the cash this summer to have any chance of winning the Premier League title again.

Georginio Wijnaldum has not been replaced as yet and it must be remembered that our world class wingers, Sadio Mane and Player of the Year, Mohamed Salah could leave for the African Cup of Nations in the winter. Therefore, the depth of the attack should be improved.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the Reds have been linked with Portuguese international Renato Sanches and reports suggest that the versatile star is available for sale this summer.

According to Correio da Manha, Lille are prepared to sell the 23-year-old this summer and the Portuguese source have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Catalan giants Barcelona can agree a fee of 35 million euros (£29.6million) to secure the signing.

However, CdM claim that Italian giants, Juventus, are perhaps leading the race to hire the services of the Ligue 1 midfielder before the end of the transfer deadline. It is stated that the ex Benfica boy has been offered to The Old Lady by his agent, Jorge Mendes, to unite him with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lille won the French league last season but Sanches was mostly out of the starting XI. He has not been able to perform at the best at the club level since leaving Benfica for Bayern Munich. He was even a flop for Swansea (on loan) in the Premier League.

For the national side, his displays have been far more consistent. The 30 capped international won the Euro 2016 with the Seleccao and also put in top performances at the Euro 2020. In your view, should Liverpool agree a fee of £29.6million to sign the midfielder?