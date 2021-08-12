If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are prepared to finally secure the exit of Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri.

The former Bayern Munich attacker has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer and it seems that he is going to leave for France.

Two days back, L’Equipe reported that Lyon moved in with an offer to hire the services of the 29-year-old winger, who has mainly warmed the bench under Jurgen Klopp in the last two seasons. However, he was fantastic for the national side at the European Championships (directly contributed in 4 goals in 5 appearances)

Former Anfield star, Stephan Henchoz, in an interview with Blick confirmed that his compatriot wants to leave the club this summer. The 46-year-old said:

“Shaqiri is an outstanding player, he has shown that many times. At Liverpool, however, the competition is simply too great. After this excellent Euro 2020, he would like to be a regular at a club. That is why he has now sent a clear signal to Liverpool with these clear words.”

Yesterday, renowned Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, claimed that Shaqiri is very close to signing for the Ligue 1 side. He stated that the French club have moved in with a bid worth 6 million euros, on the other hand, the Merseysiders are asking for 8 million euros.

Therefore, the difference is not a big one and it will not come as any surprise if the 96-capped international ends up leaving Liverpool this month.

In the 2019-20 campaign, the £80,000-a-week star (The Mirror) was mostly out injured and started just 2 PL games. Last term, he was mainly a bench warmer and managed to start just 5 games in the league. So, he needs to leave the Reds to play regular first team football.

Liverpool lack depth in their wide-attacking positions. Should they allow Xherdan Shaqiri to leave? Who should be signed to replace him?