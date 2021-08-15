Liverpool have to improve the depth of their attacking department. Xherdan Shaqiri was not even part of the squad yesterday and the Swiss star could leave the Reds this summer.

As per reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are looking to lure an attacker, they have tracked several players and one of them is Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

News – Liverpool intent on finally signing £50million star this month – Contact made

According to a recent story covered by 90min, Liverpool are determine to sign an offensive player and the likes of Adama Traore, Ismaila Sarr, Jarrod Bowen and Todd Cantwell have been on their radar. It is mentioned that Klopp likes the Canaries playmaker.

This is not the first time that the English starlet is linked with us. Last year, the six-time European Champions were reportedly favorites to hire his services as per The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

90min claim that the Anfield club were willing to pay a fee of £30m to hire the services of Senegalese international, Ismaila Sarr, who scored for Watford yesterday. However, the Hornets are not looking to sell their prized asset for that price.

If reports this summer are to be believed, then £30m could be enough to finally secure the signing of Todd Cantwell. Back in May, renowned British outlet, The Independent, reported that Norwich City would allow their prized asset to leave for a minimum fee of £30m.

The 23-year-old scored 6 goals in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign including a crucial strike that helped the Carrow Road outfit earn all three points vs the then champions, Manchester City. Last season, he directly contributed in 13 goals in the Championship winning campaign.

The versatile playmaker is mainly utilized on the left flank by Daniel Farke but he can effectively play in the center of the park as well. Yesterday, vs Liverpool, he was one of the better players for the Canaries but in the end, Jurgen Klopp’s men proved to be too good and won the game 3-0 away from home.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £30m to finally sign him?