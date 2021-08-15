Liverpool have been linked with French international and PSG superstar, Kylian Mbappe, for quite some time and the latest update indicates that the attacker is looking to agree a move to Anfield.

According to Transfer Expert, Ian McGarry, the World Cup-winning star is interested in signing for the Reds, who believe they have the chance to secure his signature.

McGarry told the Transfer Window PodCast:

“Our understanding is while they cannot necessarily afford under FSG’s management a transfer fee in the region of what Chelsea paid Romelu Lukaku which is around £98m, they certainly can afford a move for Mbappe under a freedom of contract when he will be out of his current deal with PSG.”

“The wages will be very substantial. However, Mbappe is interested in making the move to Liverpool. It’s something which Jurgen Klopp has a central role in with regards to Mbappe’s respect and admiration for the German coach. As a single-minded and driven young individual, he wants to develop his career rather than look at the financial aspects of what his next club or deal will be.”

The Les Bleus star is one of the best attacking players in the world. He scored 42 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for PSG last term. In the current campaign, so far, he has already directly contributed in 4 goals in just 2 league appearances. Last night, he scored a goal and set up two to help the capital side earn all three points.

The 22-year-old has won every major domestic title multiple times with the Ligue 1 giants but is yet to win the Champions League. The former Monaco player is a huge fan of Klopp and last year, in an interview with BBC, he described Liverpool as a winning ‘machine’.

Mbappe currently earns a salary of 18 million euros per year i.e. around £294,000-a-week (Le Parisien). So, if he moves on a free transfer next year, the Reds would have to hand him a bumper deal to secure his signature.

