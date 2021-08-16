Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders in this summer transfer window and the latest name on their radar (as per reports) is Spanish starlet, Ilaix Moriba.

The 18-year-old player’s current contract with Barcelona will expire next year and so far, he has not put pen to paper on the new deal offered by the Catalan giants.

According to 90min, Barca’s contract offer for the teenage sensation is still on the table but due to his refusal to accept the proposal, the Spanish side have opted to keep him in the reserves.

The media outlet have reported that a number to top clubs are interested in securing the signature of the youngster and Liverpool have made contact with his representatives. It is stated that he has also been offered to West Ham, Leicester, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Apart from Premier League sides, the talented boy is even wanted by clubs in Germany and France. 90min claim that the contact has been made with Bundesliga sides like Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. On the other hand, Ligue 1 teams, Monaco and Lyon, are looking to sign him as well.

His asking price should not be very high keeping in view that he can be lured for free next year and foreign clubs can reach a pre-agreement to hire his services in the January transfer window. Still, his contract with the Nou Camp has a high release clause i.e. £85million (Marca).

Last season, on his La Liga debut, Ilaix provided an assist vs Alaves, in his second league appearance, he provided an assist in the victory vs Sevilla. Moreover, in his third appearance, he netted his debut goal for Barca against Osasuna.

So, it is not surprising that so many top clubs are interested in signing him. Due to uncertain future, Barca did not even select him in the squad for the season opener vs Real Sociedad last night.

In your view, should Liverpool make an offer to sign Ilaix Moriba?