With time running out in the summer transfer window, Liverpool must move in quickly to improve their attack and once again, they are linked with Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes.

Back in July 2020, Mirror Sport covered a story claiming that Jurgen Klopp likes the English playmaker and is looking to bring him to Anfield.

Now, as per a report published by The Athletic, Liverpool are strongly interested in signing the Three Lions attacker, who can effectively play in multiple offensive positions but mainly, Brendan Rodgers has utlized him on the left side of the midfield for the Foxes.

Despite concrete interest, renowned journalist David Ornstein has claimed that the Reds have not moved in with an offer to lure the Three Lions star as yet. Moreover, it is stated that the 23-year-old is in talks to secure a new deal with the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

In the last campaign, Barnes featured in 35 games in all competitions for the King Power outfit and directly contributed in no fewer than 17 goals (13 goals and 4 assists). The youngster can drive with pace and has the dribbling ability to take on defenders as well.

As far as the international career is concerned, he made his debut for England in October 2020 in a friendly contest against Wales but since then, he has not featured for the country.

At Anfield, Liverpool do have the likes of Firmino, Jota and Minamino, who can effectively play in the CF and False No.9 roles but we lack a natural CAM in the squad and also lack depth as far as the wide attacking positions are concerned The likes of Oirigi and Shaiqiri are not good enough to cover for world class wingers like Mane and Salah.

In such a scenario, the Reds must move to sign a versatile attacker and Harvey Barnes could be a quality addition. However, the move seems unlikely as per The Athletic as the player is set to agree a new deal with Leicester.

In your view, who should Jurgen Klopp sign to improve Liverpool’s offense?