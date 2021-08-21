Liverpool have not replaced Georginio Wijnaldum as yet and this summer, they have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Spanish international may leave the Metropolitano outfit this month but any move would be completed very late in the transfer window.

According to a report covered by AS today (news image provided below), several English sides have shown interest to hire the services of the La Roja star from the Rojiblancos this summer and Liverpool are one of them. In fact, the Reds were the first to move in.

The media outlet have claimed that Liverpool knocked on the door of the La Liga champions and prepared an offer worth 40 million euros (£34.3million) to lure the 26-year-old star. However, Manchester United arrived on the scene and readied a move superior to that of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

After that Barcelona moved with an exchange offer to send Griezmann back to the Wanda Metropolitano in order to sign Saul but that move failed as well.

Now, the famous Spanish source have claimed that Chelsea are very attentive to the situation of the 19-capped international and could move to sign him before the closure of the summer transfer window.

AS state that Atletico are aware that any move for the Spaniard will take place at the very end of the window, so they are calm and will likely select Saul in the starting XI when they face Elche in the La Liga tomorrow. It is claimed that his departure will improve the accounts of the club.

Saul’s current contract with the Colchoneros will expire in over 4 years and as per reports (Sport), his deal includes a mammoth release clause of 150 million euros and Atletico are prepared to sell him for 50 million euros this month.

In your view, should Liverpool step up to secure his signing before the transfer deadline ends on August 31?