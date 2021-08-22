Last year, Liverpool moved to secure the signing of Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara, from German champions Bayern Munich. Now, they are linked with another Bavarian.

According to Ian McGarry, Robert Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool and other Premier League clubs.

The transfer expert told the Transfer Window Podcast:

“Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool, to Manchester United and to Manchester City, each of whom have expressed a tepid amount of interest in the player regarding the possibility of signing him. However, each of them has also said that the €110 million (£94m) which Bayern are leaking to the German media that they would require to allow Lewandowski to leave is far too much for a player of that age.”

The Polish international rose to fame at Borussia Dortmund under the management of current Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp. On several occasions, the star striker has admired the German manager. The question is, should Klopp move to bring him to Anfield.

Firstly, under FSG, Liverpool do not sign veterans, on the other hand, the owners definitely do not like spending heavily. As per reports going on in the media, Lewandowski is looking for a new challenge having won every major prize with Bayern Munich. The 6-time European Champions have slapped a price tag of £100million on their superstar (Sky Sports News).

Last season, the 122-capped international featured in 29 league games under the management of Hansi Flick. Still, he managed to find the net 41 times to win the European Golden Shoe award for the first time in his career. He also provided 7 assists in the title-winning Bundesliga campaign.

Liverpool do need an out and out center forward to improve the strike force but it is virtually impossible for them to break their transfer record by paying £100million to sign a striker who will turn 34 next year.

