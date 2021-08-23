Report – Liverpool reach agreement to secure “outstanding” £80,000-a-week playmaker’s exit

Xherdan Shaqiri has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield this summer and now reports suggest that the Reds have agreed a deal to finally secure his exit.

According to The Daily Mail (news image provided below), Liverpool have reached an agreement worth £9.5million to sell the former Inter Milan attacker to Lyon. The Ligue 1 club’s initial bid was just £4million.

News – Liverpool moved to sign £223,000-a-week playmaker who wants Anfield move

The Swiss international joined the Merseysiders from relegated Stoke City side back in 2018 and in his first season, he proved to be a major hit as a super sub. He featured in 24 games in the Premier League (11 starts) and directly contributed in 9 goals (6 goals and 3 assists).

In the Champions League, he provided 2 assists in 2 starts and the Anfield faithful can never forget the goal that he set up against Barcelona in the semi finals.

In our title winning 2019-20 campaign, unfortunately, Shaqiri was mostly on the treatment table and managed to only feature in 7 league games. On the other hand, last season, the 96-capped international mostly warmed the bench and made just 14 PL appearances.

The £80,000-a-week star (The Mirror) has always performed well for the national side and at the European Championships, Shaqiri put in fantastic performances to help Switzerland reach the last eight. The 29-year-old scored 3 goals and provided an assist in the competition.

Recently, in an interview with Blick, former Anfield star, Henchoz, described Shaqiri as an “outstanding” player and said that he needs to leave the Reds in order to play regular first team football.

The ex Bayern Munich man has been our second choice right winger. It will be intriguing to see if Liverpool will move to replace him this summer keeping in view that (first choice) Mohamed Salah would leave for the AFCON in winter.

In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to lure a winger this month?