Liverpool have been interested in hiring the services of Kylian Mbappe for some time and the latest reports suggest that the French international could end up leaving Paris Saint-Germain before the end of this transfer window.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 giants moved in with a lucrative contract offer but the Les Bleus attacker has turned the proposal down leaving sporting director, Leonardo, in a complicated situation.

The famous French news source have mentioned that for the 22-year-old to leave the Parc de Princes, Real Madrid have to make an offer and PSG have to accept it. However, so far, the Spanish club have not made any approach to bring the former Monaco man to the Bernabeu.

Instead, it is stated that in recent weeks, only one club has moved forward to secure Mbappe and that is an English side. RMC Sport have not mentioned the name of the club in their article.

However, reports going on in the media indicate that the English side in question is none other than Liverpool. According to a story covered by Mundo Deportivo today (press image provided below), Liverpool have submitted a proposal to sign the World Cup winning star.

The Spanish source point out to a statement made in June by Al-Khelaifi – “I will be clear. Kylian Mbappé will continue to Paris, we will never sell him and he will never go free. I never give details to the media of the negotiations”. Well, so far, the PSG president has failed to reach an agreement with the superstar.

It would be baffling to lose an asset like Mbappe for nothing, so, if he does not sign a new deal, then it makes complete sense to sell him before the closure of the transfer window this month. The question is, can Liverpool afford to sign him?

Recently, transfer expert, Ian McGarry stated that the 48-capped international is “interested” in moving to Anfield but the wages will be very important (Transfer Window Podcast).

The youngster, who has directly contributed in 3 goals in as many games this season, already earns a very high salary of £296,000-a-week (Le Parisien). We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming days and will keep you updated.