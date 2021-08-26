Done – Liverpool secure attacking midfielder signing

With time running out in the transfer window, Liverpool have completed the signing of young attacking midfielder, Bobby Clark.

At the start of this month, Chronicle Live revealed that the Reds agreed a fee with Newcastle United to hire the services of the 16-year-old.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and reigning champions Manchester City have been after the youngster as well but earlier today, the Magpies have officially confirmed that the deal is done, Clark has completed his move to join the Anfield club.

The teenage attacker is an U-16 international for England and he has already made one appearance in the under-18 Premier League for NUFC (Transfermarkt).

Taking into consideration that the top flight clubs in the country have been after him, the player must be talented but in all fairness, Liverpool need to improve the first team’s offense. This is the 5th season that the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino are playing for Klopp.

The Brazilian international will turn 30 this year and the Egyptian and the Senegalese will turn 30 next year. The German manager must think about the long term future of the club and sooner rather than later, they will have to replace the dynamic trio.

Clark will obviously move to the Academy and move up the ranks. Lately Ben Woodburn has left the club on loan and Ojo is expected to leave on permanent basis (Goal). Let’s hope Clark is good enough to make it into the first XI at Anfield.