Liverpool allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to join PSG on a bosman this summer and the Reds have not replaced the Netherlands international as yet.

The Merseysiders have been heavily linked with Mali and Brighton star Yves Bissouma for a long time and the latest reports are intriguing. Back In December 2020, the Anfield club were interested in the African star (ESPN). On the other hand, even in May, The Times revealed that they have inquired about signing him.

As per a story covered by reporter Tony Banks today (The Mirror – press image provided below), the headline states that ‘Liverpool go closer to a Biss’ indicating that Liverpool are moving closer to finally sign Bissouma from the Seagulls before the closure of the summer transfer window.

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp has been after the versatile midfielder for quite some time and the German manager wants the signing in order to replace Wijnaldum, who played the highest number of games under the Kaiser boss before leaving the six-time European Champions.

It is stated that Liverpool have officially made an opening move to lure the Brighton star, whose current contract will expire in the summer of 2023. The Falmer Stadium outfit have already sold Ben White to Arsenal, so, they do not have to offload Bissouma and have slapped a price tag of £40million on their prized asset.

Like, Gini, the former Lille player is also an energetic midfielder, who likes to press to win the ball back and is very comfortable in possession. So, he is good enough replace the Dutch star at Anfield.

The question is? Do we really need to sign another midfielder when we already have several versatile stars like Ox, Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Milner, Henderson and even young Elliott in the center of the park?

In your view, should Liverpool splash £40million to finally sign Yves Bissouma? I think, we must move to lure a winger instead because we lack depth in wide attacking positions.