Liverpool had a frustrating outing against Chelsea yesterday. The Reds had a man advantage for the entire second half but failed to score against the Blues, who were rock solid at the back and earned a hard-fought point away from home.

The Reds need to improve the depth of their attack and they have little time left in the summer transfer window. Will they be able to sign anyone before deadline? We shall see.

News – Liverpool go closer to finally signing £40million star – Report

As far as the transfer news is concerned, reports suggest that the Anfield side are interested in signing a young playmaker in the form of Femi Azeez.

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, Liverpool are in contact with Reading and the representatives of the attacker in order to secure the signing. The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is pushing to lure the youngster.

As far as the personal terms are concerned, it is stated that talks are ongoing over a potential deal that will make the player earn £75,000-a-week. That is a decent salary for someone who turned 20 in June and has only played a few games in The Royals’ first team.

In the last campaign, Azeez started 12 games (17 appearances) in the Premier League 2 for Reading’s U-23 side and managed to find the net 10 times. After consistent performances for the Youth side, he was handed his first-team debut (for a minute) in March against Sheffield Wednesday.

The English playmaker can effectively play on either flank and even as a center forward if needed. For the Youth side, he mainly played as a CF but for the first team, this term, he has featured on the right-wing. In four starts, he has already netted 2 goals for the Madejski Stadium outfit.

Liverpool do not have depth in the wide attacking positions, moreover, vs Chelsea, Firmino suffered a hamstring issue and was taken off in the first half. Therefore, Klopp must splash the cash to improve his attack by signing a proven player.

In your view, who should the Reds lure before the closure of the transfer window?