Liverpool only secured one key signing in the summer transfer window by luring French center half, Ibrahima Konate, from RB Salzburg and the youngster is yet to make his debut for the club.

The Reds lack depth in the attacking third and even after offloading Xherdan Shaqiri, they did not strengthen the offense in the summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are looking to improve the department in the winter transfer window and a German international in the form of Karim Adeyemi is in the limelight.

According to a recent report covered by Transfermarkt, Liverpool consider making a January move to sign the 19-year-old center forward, who has been highly impressive for RB Salzburg as far as the current campaign is concerned.

The news source have mentioned that the Anfield club have a strong interest in luring the teenage striker, who is also on the radar of Catalan giants Barcelona. It is stated that a fee of at least 30 million euros (£25.6million) would be needed to sign the Kaiser in next transfer window.

SpVgg Unterhaching chairman, Manfred Schwabl, claimed that the youngster has what it takes to impress in England. He stated (Sport1):

“German football would be well advised to bring him back. If he came back to Germany, it would only be an intermediate step. In the long run, he’s a player for England. He stands for attack, is quick and ready for a duel. You have already seen that against Armenia. He can score goals and assist. In the long run, the island [England] will be his home.”

RB Salzburg have got a habit of finding top-quality strikers. Erling Haaland scored for fun in the 2019-20 campaign and is now banging goals week in week out for Dortmund. His place at Salzburg was taken by Daka, who netted 34 goals in all competitions for the Austrian club last season. The Zambian now plays for Leicester City.

Adeyemi has already netted 6 goals in 7 league appearances for the club this season. A week ago, he made his senior international debut and scored for Germany in the World Cup qualification fixture vs Armenia.

Liverpool do need a quality, natural out and out center forward in their squad. In your view, should they splash £25.6million to sign Karim Adeyemi in January?