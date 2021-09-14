4-3-3: Liverpool’s strongest possible XI vs AC Milan – Two changes

Liverpool comfortably defeated Leeds United at the weekend to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after the frustrating draw with European Champions Chelsea.

Next up, the Reds will collide against Italian giants AC Milan. The mighty Rossoneri, who have won the European Cup seven times, have qualified for the UEFA Champions League after an absence of seven years. Can they upset the Merseysiders at Anfield?

The Serie A club have so far earned maximum points from their opening (2) league fixtures and have the firepower to trouble the Merseysiders.

Van Dijk and Matip have been rock solid at the back and the duo must start in the central defense in front of Brazilian goal keeper, Alisson Becker. In the fullback-roles, we can expect, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson to start again.

In the center of the park, Harvey Elliott suffered a major injury and will be required to undergo surgery on his ankle. With the youngster out for the long term, Naby Keita could return to start in the central midfield.

Skipper Jordan Henderson may replace Thiago Alcantara to partner the Guinean international in the center of the park. On the other hand, Fabinho would likely retain his starting place as the main defensive midfielder.

As far as the attack is concerned, Sadio Mane has been able to trouble the opponents with his pace, runs and work-rate but the Senegalese has been extremely poor in front of goal. He managed to find the net vs Leeds at the end and we can expect him to start with the likes of Jota and Salah, who netted his 100th PL goal on Sunday.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs AC Milan: