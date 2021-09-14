Erling Braut Haaland is one of the deadliest finishers in the world at the moment and top clubs are expected to go crazy to hire his services next summer when the release clause in his contract would become active.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then even Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of the Norwegian international, who has been tearing it apart in the German Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report covered by 90min, Liverpool have made contact with super agent Mino Raiola, so they could be part of the bidding process to secure the signature of the 21-year-old center forwardm.

The news source have mentioned that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been looking to lure the 15-capped international, who has so far netted 65 goals in as many appearances for BvB.

Last season, he was the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. In the current campaign, the former RB Salzburg striker has directly contributed in 12 goals (8 goals and 4 assists) in just 6 appearances thus far under the management of Marco Rose.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has mainly operated with a False No. 9 in the form of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian international was out of form last season and currently, he is out injured. Now, that role is being effectively played by Diogo Jota.

Last month, ex Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich star, Michael Rummenige described Haaland as a ‘perfect’ player and told Sport1 that the £130,000-a-week star (The Mail) striker could end up moving to Liverpool.

Klopp does not have a natural No.9 in his squad and he surely needs to sign a clinical finisher to improve the attack. Erling Haaland would definitely be a world class capture.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to secure his signing next summer?