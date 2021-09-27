Liverpool currently have a single point lead over Chelsea after six fixtures but the European Champions should be considered favorites to win the title mainly because they have quality in depth and a world class center forward like Lukaku.

Why Liverpool need a center forward?

At Anfield, the Reds have top-quality wingers in the form of Mane and Salah but there is no one good enough to cover for them. It must be remembered that the African duo will leave for AFCON in winter. On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp does not have a clinical center forward at his disposal.

Firmino and Jota mainly play in the False No.9 role and their finishing is not up to the mark. The Merseysiders need a striker who would score week in week out. Someone who can get behind the defenders with pace and not miss a clear cut chance like the one Jota missed from a couple of yards vs Palace.

The dilemma

The dilemma is that our creativity only comes from the wide positions, Mane and Robbo from the left and Trent and Salah from the right, and there is no plan B. Teams who are effectively able to block the flanks frustrate us. Chelsea did that at Anfield few weeks back.

Even Crystal Palace did well and we could not find a way through the center. Fortunately, the presence of Van Dijk makes a huge difference in set pieces and in the end we scored all the goals from set pieces to beat the Eagles.

In my view, we definitely need a natural out and out center forward as far as the CF position is concerned, Karim Adeyemi, who scored on his debut for Germany earlier this month is in the limelight. Reports have suggested that Liverpool could move to sign the £26million starlet in January (Transfermarkt).

The 19-year-old center forward plays for RB Salzburg and he has been in top class form for the reigning Austrian champions. In the Bundesliga, so far, he has made 8 appearances and directly contributed in as many goals (7 goals and 1 assist).

There are links with Erling Haaland as well but the Norwegian is going to be too expensive next summer and every top club is interested in hiring his services.

In your view, should Liverpool move in with a bid of £26million to sign Karim Adeyemi in January?