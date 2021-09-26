Liverpool have operated without a natural out and out center forward under the management of Jurgen Klopp and they have done well. However, at times, the Reds have badly missed a quality No.9 due to poor finishing in front of goal.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders were serious about signing Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and even made a solid offer to hire his services two years ago.

According to Der Speigel (via Bild), the Anfield club moved in with a concrete offer to lure the German international. It is stated that in 2019, Liverpool prepared a five-year contract offer worth £51.4million that would have made the player earn around 12 million euros per season i.e. £198,000-a-week.

On the other hand, the renowned source have stated that in the summer of 2020, even Manchester United were ready to hand him a deal worth £247,000-a-week (15 million euros per season) and his preferred choice was to sign for the Red Devils.

However, in the end, the efforts of the Reds and the Old Trafford outfit were in vain and they were left empty-handed. Werner decided to sign for Chelsea in the summer of last year by agreeing a lucrative deal worth £200,000-a-week (Sky Sports News)

The 45-capped international was a superstar in the German Bundesliga for RB Leipzig. In his last season with the club, he netted 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances under the management of Julian Nagelsmann. On the other hand, he was extremely poor in his debut season with Chelsea.

In all competitions, the ex Stuttgart striker made 52 appearances for the Blues and managed to find the net 12 times. As far as the current campaign is concerned, Werner mainly finds himself on the bench because Tuchel, rightly so, prefers new signing Romelu Lukaku in the attack.

In all fairness, Liverpool have dodged a bullet by not signing the Kaiser because he has not been able to settle in the Premier League. However, Jurgen Klopp does need to bring in a proven quality out and out center forward soon.

