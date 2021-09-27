Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window of 2018 and since then, he has not been able to progress in his career.

The Brazilian international was a superstar and a fan favorite at Anfield and for quite some time, reports have been linking him with a return to the Reds.

In the summer transfer window, Spanish outlet Sport reported that the former Inter Milan playmaker’s prime wish is to secure a move back to Liverpool. However, that did not happen. The latest reports suggest that Barcelona are prepared to sell him to the Merseysiders in January.

The South American attacking midfielder was mainly on the treatment table in the last campaign but he is fit now. According to El Nacional, Barca would have to pay Liverpool 20 million euros if the 29-year-old plays his 100th game for the club. So far, he has made 94 appearances.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that to avoid the payment, the La Liga side are prepared to sell the 63-capped international in the winter transfer window and they have offered the Reds the chance to re-sign him.

It is stated that Liverpool did not look down on the operation because Coutinho proved to be excellent in the Premier League, however, manager Jurgen Klopp has made his decision and confirmed that he has no intentions of managing the Samba star again. Therefore, Barcelona would have to look elsewhere to offload the attacker.

In the current campaign, the £240,000-a-week star (The Mirror) has so far started just two games in all competitions (four appearances) and is yet to score/create a goal for the Nou Camp outfit.

We have won four major trophies since the departure of the Brazilian and we have not missed him badly. However, it must be taken into consideration that our midfield lacks creativity and a top CAM should be signed.

