Confirmed, duo will start – Liverpool’s probable XI vs Norwich

Liverpool earned all three points against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend. Next up, the Reds will kick start their League Cup campaign against Norwich City.

Klopp’s men defeated the Canaries on the opening day of the season and they should be considered favorites to eliminate the bottom of the table side from the EFL Cup tonight, even without majority of the first team squad.

As far as the team news is concerned, it has been officially confirmed that the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones will start for the Anfield club at Carrow Road. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara are out (LFC).

Kelleher will replace Alisson in the goal. In front of the young shot stopper, we can expect Nat Phillips to start his first game of the season in the central defense alongside new signing Ibrahima Konate.

Greek international Kostas Tsimikas would likely retain his place in the starting XI in the LB role. On the other hand, Conor Bradley may start in the right back position.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Naby Keita should return to the starting XI after scoring a world class goal on Saturday vs the Eagles. The Guinean international would probably partner Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the center of the park.

In the attacking third, young Kaide Gordon may replace Mohamed Salah to start on the right flank. On the other hand, Divock Origi could return in place of Sadio Mane to feature on the left flank.

In the False No. 9 role, with Bobby still out and unavailable for Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota needing rest, we can expect Japanese international, Takumi Minamino, who has only warmed the bench thus far this term, should make his first start.

Here is Liverpool’s probable XI vs Norwich: