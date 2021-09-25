Stars return – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brentford

Liverpool comfortably defeated Norwich City in the Carabao Cup contest on Tuesday night thanks to goals scored by Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Today, the Reds will face newly-promoted Brentford FC, who have started their Premier League campaign in great fashion. They have already defeated the likes of Arsenal and Wolves. Can they trouble the Merseysiders in the late kick-off? We shall see.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect Jurgen Klopp to bring star players back to the starting XI vs Thomas Frank’s men but the German manager is going to be without two key midfielders in the form of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

The Spanish international is also going to miss the Champions League fixture vs Porto and the crunch PL game vs reigning champions Manchester City, who are going to face European Champions Chelsea in the early kick-off today.

The good news is that Brazilian international Roberto Firmino is back in contention to feature today but he should get extra rest and be on the bench. In my view, Diogo Jota should start in the False No. 9 role for the Merseysiders. The likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah must return to feature on the flanks.

Fabinho and skipper Henderson would likely return to play in the center of the park. With Keita and Thiago out injured, Jones could get the nod to start in the midfield.

As far as the back-line is concerned, Van Dijk and Matip should replace Gomez and Konate to start in the central defense in front of Alisson. On the other hand, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson would replace the likes of Bradley and Tsikimikas to play in the fullback positions.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI vs Brentford: