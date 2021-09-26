Liverpool reach agreement to sign £40million star in January – report

Liverpool dropped points against newly-promoted Brentford. The Bees were brave to attack the Reds, who were poor at the back and let in three goals.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Merseysiders are once again linked with a top quality midfielder in the form of Brighton star and Mali international, Yves Bissouma.

Last month, Mirror Sport revealed that Liverpool moved in close to hire the services of the versatile midfielder but the Seagulls demanded a fee of £40million and in the end, the player stayed put in the summer transfer window. Now, reports suggest that the Anfield club could secure his signing in January.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Bissouma from Brighton, who will face Crystal Palace tomorrow night and a victory will propel them to the top of the table, one point above Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that the African star is a brilliant defensive midfielder, who is comfortable on the ball as well. Graham Potter rates him very highly and the fee could rise to £30million in the winter transfer window.

Bissouma has been fantastic in the current campaign, therefore, I think it is highly unlikely that his £40million price tag from the summer window would be lowered. So far, in five appearances in the Premier League campaign, the 25-year-old midfielder has helped his team keep two clean sheets and provided an assist in the victory vs Watford as well.

At Anfield, Liverpool have not replaced Goerginio Wijnaldum as yet. The Dutch international joined Paris Saint-Germain on a bosman in the summer. On the other hand, Klopp has recently lost three key midfielders in the form of Elliott, Thiago, and Keita to injuries.

In such a scenario, the midfield department must be improved in January. Yves Bissouma’s current contract with the Falmer outfit will expire in 2023. In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to secure his signing?