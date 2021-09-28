Liverpool led twice against Brentford at the weekend but still ended up dropping two points. Next up, the Reds will collide vs Porto in the Champions League tonight.

Keeping in view that the Merseysiders have to face PL champions Manchester City on Sunday, it is likely that Jurgen Klopp would make a few changes to the starting XI that featured vs the Bees.

Liverpool have never lost to Porto in the European Cup and in the most recent fixtures, they have completed dominated the Portuguese giants.

In the 2017-18 campaign, the two teams met in the Round of 16 and the Premier League giants won the contest 5-0 on aggregate. Jurgen Klopp’s men won 5-0 away from home and Senegalese international Sadio Mane scored a hattrick in the fixture.

On the other hand, in the UCL winning 2018-19 campaign, we were drawn against the Primeira Liga club in the quarter finals and won the tie 6-1 on aggregate. Therefore, the Reds should be considered favorites to win this time as well. Do you think that Porto can cause an upset?

As far as the lineup is concerned, Takumi Minamino may get the nod to replace Mane and start on the left flank. On the other hand, Roberto Firmino should return in place of Diogo Jota to start in the No. 9 role. In form Mohamed Salah would likely retain his place in the attack.

In the center of the park, Naby Keita is fit and the Guinean could replace Curtis Jones to start with the likes of Fabinho and skipper Jordan Henderson. In the back-line, summer signing Ibrahima Konate could return in place of Matip to partner Van Dijk in the central defense in front of Alisson.

Robertson should be rested and Tsimikas, who has done really well so far this season, may start in the left back role. Alexander-Arnold needs perform well defensively and he might start in the RB position. Here is Liverpool’s probable starting XI vs Porto: