Liverpool were linked with several quality attacking players in the summer transfer window but they did not reinforce the department and only secured one key signing by bringing in center half Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds were heavily linked with Italian international Federico Chiesa and the latest reports suggest that Liverpool consider moving in to finally sign him.

Back in July, renowned Italian source, Corriere dello Sport, reported that Jurgen Klopp really likes the 23-year-old star and is determined to hire his services for the Anfield club. However, Juventus have the option to make his move permanent from Fiorentina in 2022 and they want to avail that option.

Recently, Calcio Mercato have reported that mega offers can arrive to sign him and Liverpool could attack to secure his signature. It is stated that the Reds are showing strong interest in luring the Euro 2020 winner, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Chiesa can play on either flank, as a central attacking midfielder and even as an out and out striker if needed. The talented star featured in 46 games in all competitions for the Bianconeri last term and directly contributed in 26 goals (15 goals and 11 assists).

He was a key member of the Italian squad that lifted the European Championships trophy in the summer. The 33 capped international scored 2 goals for the Azzurri under Roberto Mancini and was named in the Team of the Tournament (UEFA).

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp lacks quality in depth as far as the attack is concerned. Origi and Minamino are not good enough to cover for Mane and Salah.

In such a scenario, a versatile player like Federico Chiesa would be a top addition. In your view, should Liverpool move in to finally sign the £83,000-a-week playmaker (90min)?