Liverpool have been linked with Franck Kessie in the past few months and the latest reports going on in the media indicate that the Reds can secure his signing in the January transfer window.

The Ivorian international will be out of contract in the summer next year and the Rossoneri have been trying to agree a new deal with him for some time.

However, so far, the Italian giants have failed and according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the 24-year-old could end up leaving the club in the winter transfer window.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders have made an offer to the African midfielder that will make him earn around 6.5 million euros per season but the player is not satisfied and wants a deal worth 8 million euros per season i.e. around £132,000 a week.

It is stated that AC Milan are not happy with his performances this season. Last term, he regularly scored and created goals for the club but this time around, so far, in 6 appearances, he is yet to score/create a goal. On the other hand, he was sent off in the last game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League (in just 29 minutes).

Therefore GdS claim that he could be sold in January and Liverpool are after his services. Should they meet his wage demands of £132,000 a week deal to get a deal done in the winter transfer window?

In the summer transfer window, Corriere dello Sport reported that the Anfield club have told Kessie’s agent that they will meet all the demands to sign the player for free in the summer. It must be remembered that Klopp has not replaced Netherlands star, WIjnaldum, as yet.

Moreover, at the moment, midfielders like Thiago and Elliott are out injured. In such a scenario, do you think Liverpool should sign a midfielder in January? Should they offer £132,000 a week to lure Franck Kessie?