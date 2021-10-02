Key change – Liverpool’s strongest 4-3-3 vs Manchester City

Liverpool absolutely demolished FC Porto away from home in the UEFA Champions League and sit at the top of their group.

Next up, tomorrow the Reds will collide against reigning English champions Manchester City, who defeated Chelsea in the last PL game but were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in Europe.

News – Liverpool can secure signing by agreeing £132,000 a week deal in January – Report

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is going to miss the contest vs the Sky Blues. In such a scenario, it is highly likely that veteran James Milner, who has done really well when given the chance, should start in the RB position.

Therefore, the backline that started against the Primeira Liga giants in the midweek CL contest should remain the same against the Cityzens and Alisson Becker must start in the goal.

In the center of the park, Thiago and Elliott remain sidelined with injuries and for now, the likes of Fabinho and captain Henderson are irreplaceable. Curtis Jones scored a goal against Brentford and was brilliant vs Porto, therefore, in my view, he should start ahead of Keita in the midfield.

In the attack, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah found the net vs Porto, on the other hand, Diogo Jota had more than a few clear-cut chances but failed to score.

Roberto Firmino came off the bench vs the Portuguese club in the Champions League and scored a quick brace to seal the victory for the Reds. In my view, only one key change should be made i.e. the Brazilian international should get the nod to start ahead of out-of-form Jota against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest 4-2-3-1 vs Manchester City: