Liverpool opted not to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window because they have more than a few options in the center of the park.

The Reds have Jones, Henderson, Fabinho, Keita, Ox, Thiago, Milner and Elliott in the midfield but the dilemma is that Klopp faces consistent injury concerns. Therefore, we are still linked with midfielders.

News – Club prepared to sell £240,000-a-week playmaker to Liverpool – Decision made

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool are leading the race to agree the signing of England international and Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham. The talented midfielder has been on the radar of Manchester United as well but the Old Trafford club are now keen on luring Kalvin Phillips.

Bellingham is only 18 and already he is a regular starter for the German Bundesliga side. Capable of playing in the No. 6, 8, and 10 roles, the teenage sensation’s versatility is one of his biggest assets.

The energetic midfielder directly contributed in 8 goals in the last season for BvB including 2 goals in the title winning DFB-Pokal campaign. This season, he is on a whole new level. In just 10 appearances thus far, he has already directly contributed in 7 goals (2 goals and 5 assists).

In the opening Champions League group game, he was named the Man of the Match as he scored a goal and set up the other to help Dortmund earn all three points vs Besiktas. On the other hand, on Match Day 2 against Sporting CP, he set up the winning goal for his team.

At Anfield, Keita has been highly injured prone since joining the club in 2018. Thiago has been in and out of the squad due to injuries as well and Elliott is out for the long term after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

Wijnaldum was our fittest player, no one played more games under Klopp than the Dutch international. Should the German manager replace him by signing Jude Bellingham?

The youngster’s current contract does not have any release clause and it will expire in 2025. As per Sport Bild, Dortmund would want at least 100 million euros (£86million) from his sale.