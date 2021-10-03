Liverpool are consistently linked with Mali international and Brighton star, Yves Bissouma, who is looking for a move away from the Amex Stadium in search of Champions League football.

At the moment, midfielders like Thiago Alcantara and young Harvey Elliott are out injured and it must be remembered that the Reds have not replaced Wijnaldum, who left the club for free in the summer.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are looking to bolster things in the center of the park and they could move to finally sign Bissouma from the Seagulls. In August, The Mirror revealed that the Merseysiders moved in to sign the £40million-rated star, however, the move did not happen.

Lately, renowned journalist, Duncan Castles, has claimed that for some time, Liverpool have been looking to sign the 25-year-old player. Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast:

“Yves Bissouma is one of the candidates they’ve (Liverpool) been looking at for over a year now. Statistically he comes out extremely well and statistical recruitment is very important to a lot of Premier League clubs, it’s important to Manchester United and to Liverpool.”

“From Bissouma’s side, he wants to play Champions League football, he thought there was a good chance he would leave this summer, but I’m told that he’s preparing for this move by sharpening his off-field behaviour.”

The African star is a solid play breaker and he started the Premier League season in brilliant fashion by helping Brighton earn 12 points from the first five games. However, at the moment, he is out injured with a knee issue and has missed the last two fixtures.

In my view, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the center of the park in spite of the injury concerns. Right now, the likes of Fabinho, Jones, Ox, Keita, Milner and skipper Henderson are fit.

The Reds mainly lack quality on the bench as far as the attack is concerned. Therefore, the department must be reinforced in the next transfer window. What do you think?