Liverpool wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are world class and the duo were on target against Manchester City in a contest that ended 2-2.

The dilemma for the Reds is that they do not have players good enough to replace the African duo, who would be going to the AFCON in the winter.

We sold Shaqiri in the summer and did not replace him. On the other hand, the likes of Origi and Minamino are not up to the mark. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp should move to lure a wide player in the January transfer window and in my view, Liverpool have to secure the signing of Arnaut Danjuma.

As per recent reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders are seriously interested (Voetbal) in signing the Dutch international, who has been absolutely brilliant since moving to Villareal this summer. The Anfield club scouted the 24-year-old in the CL contest vs Manchester United.

Performance and Stats

The Netherlands star failed to impress in the Premier League but he only started 6 games in the competition (2019-20). However, last season, he was highly impressive in the Championship for Bournemouth. Danjuma started 29 games and directly contributed in 22 goals (15 goals and 17 assists).

In the current season, thus far, the 2-capped international has netted 4 goals in as many La Liga appearances for the Yellow Submarine. On the other hand, he scored a goal vs Atalanta and provided an assist vs Man Utd in the opening two Champions League fixtures.

Danjuma is a pacy star who can effectively play on either flank and even as a secondary striker if needed. The £21million-rated (The Express) player has the traits to cover for Mane and Salah.

Our superstar duo will turn 30 next year and therefore, Klopp needs to think about the future and reinforce the wide attacking positions by luring young talented players.

In your view, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Arnaut Danjuma in January?