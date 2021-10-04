Liverpool have ample quality in the attacking department but the depth is an issue. You take Salah or Mane out of the lineup and there would be a massive drop in quality.

Therefore, it was surprising that the Merseysiders did not move in to strengthen the attack in the summer transfer window and a former Red is of the same view.

According to Joe Cole, Liverpool should have improved their squad in the summer transfer window and the retired attackers thinks that Italian international, Federico Chiesa would be an ideal capture. The 39-year-old told Coral (via The Metro):

“It was an indifferent summer for Liverpool. I was surprised they didn’t go out and bring in a superstar. Like what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do when they would win trophies. They’d go again and double down, they’d bring someone in who might sort of ruffle feathers. Someone like Chiesa is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool, the way he plays.”

The Azzurri star was heavily linked with the Merseysiders after an impressive campaign on loan from Fiorentina for The Old Lady and for Italy at the European Championships.

Corriere dello Sport claimed that the 23-year-old playmaker is wanted by Jurgen Klopp, who is a huge admirer of his quality.

Situation at Anfield

With Shaqiri sold and Elliott out injured, Liverpool do not have any player to cover for world-class Egyptian, Mohamed Salah, who scored a sublime goal vs the Sky Blues yesterday.

On the other hand, Origi and Minamino does not have the quality to replace Senegalese international, Mane, on the left flank.

Chiesa can play anywhere in the attacking third even as an out and out center forward. The £82,000 a week star (90min) was named in the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, he might not come for cheap but he has the quality that Liverpool need to strengthen the team for the long term.