Liverpool have mainly operated without a proven quality out and out striker under the management of Jurgen Klopp and in the current squad, Firmino and Jota mainly play in the False No.9 role.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are linked with an in form forward in the form of Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez.

According to The Daily Star (news image provided below), Liverpool are interested in signing the Benfica star, whose current contract has a mammoth release clause of £125million (expirty in 2026) but he could be lured for a fee of around £70million.

The South American boy is mainly a secondary striker, who likes to play behind the No.9 but he can effectively play in the No.9 and False No.9 roles as well.

The 22-year-old attacker is a wanted man in the market. The British news source have mentioned that Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and European Champions Chelsea are looking to hire his services as well. However, it is stated that the Cityzens, who previously signed Ederson and Dias from Benfica, have the edge to sign Nunez.

Last season, the 4-capped international only started 19 games in the Primeira Liga and directly contributed in 16 goals (6 goals and 10 assists). As far as the current campaign is concerned, thus far, he has netted 4 goals in 5 starts in the league and 2 goals in 1 start in the Champions League.

At Anfield, Roberto Firmino has served the club for years but the Brazilian seems to be past his best and has not regularly started this season.

The former Hoffenheim man will turn 31 next year and therefore, Jurgen Klopp should bring in a quality long term replacement.

